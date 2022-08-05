Lendingblock 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10,215.00 (LND)

Lendingblock (LND) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Lendingblock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lendingblock has a total market capitalization of $916,960.00 and approximately $10,215.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lendingblock Coin Profile

Lendingblock (LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 953,500,347 coins. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lendingblock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

