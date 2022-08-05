Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $249.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $229.00 to $249.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LII. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $292.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.10.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Price Performance

LII stock opened at $244.50 on Monday. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $182.85 and a 1-year high of $345.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 134.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $538,644.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,448 shares of company stock valued at $801,363. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 6,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 776.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 38,893 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.