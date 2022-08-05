Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.47

Shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.47 and last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 66638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lenovo Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Lenovo Group ( OTCMKTS:LNVGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 2.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group Limited will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7444 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

