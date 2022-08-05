L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Major Shareholder Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 19,282 Shares of Stock

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA – Get Rating) major shareholder Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 19,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $277,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 461,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
L&F Acquisition Trading Down 24.0 %
NYSE:LNFA opened at $10.95 on Friday. L&F Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On L&F Acquisition
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNFA. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in L&F Acquisition by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 110,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in L&F Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L&F Acquisition by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 585,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in L&F Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,534,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L&F Acquisition by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 771,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 235,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.
L&F Acquisition Company Profile
L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L&F Acquisition (LNFA)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for L&F Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L&F Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.