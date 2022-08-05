LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Purchases New Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.85. 18,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,329. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.47. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.