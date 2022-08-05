LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 361 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDG. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 171.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

SDG stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.77. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,603. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.43. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $100.88.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

