LGCY Network (LGCY) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.68 Million

LGCY Network (LGCY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. One LGCY Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LGCY Network has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. LGCY Network has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and $25,705.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LGCY Network Profile

LGCY Network (CRYPTO:LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LGCY Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LGCY Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LGCY Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

