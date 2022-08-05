LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Shares of LGIH opened at $110.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $165.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.65.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.67. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ryan Edone acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,971.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,257,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in LGI Homes by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 8.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenician Capital LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,082,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

