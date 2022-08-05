Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Director Julie D. Frist Acquires 490 Shares

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) Director Julie D. Frist acquired 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.37 per share, for a total transaction of $67,801.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $113.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $102.14 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.27 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBRDK. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

