Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.19 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.
Liberty Latin America Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LILA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. 3,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,671. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.24.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Aamir Hussain purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 567,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $4,599,594.61. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 567,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aamir Hussain purchased 10,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,144,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,089 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Scotiabank cut Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
