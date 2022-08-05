Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.19 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LILA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. 3,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,671. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aamir Hussain purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 567,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $4,599,594.61. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 567,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aamir Hussain purchased 10,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,144,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,089 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 437,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 216,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 93,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after buying an additional 43,287 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

