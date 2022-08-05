Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC trimmed its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Life Storage by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Life Storage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in Life Storage by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Life Storage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSI. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Life Storage Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LSI traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,901. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.89%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

