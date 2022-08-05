LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Stock Price Up 2%

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) rose 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 129,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 156,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LFMD shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of LifeMD to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

LifeMD Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeMD

LifeMD ( NASDAQ:LFMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. LifeMD had a negative net margin of 60.35% and a negative return on equity of 2,115.32%. The firm had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 million. Research analysts forecast that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LifeMD news, Director Naveen Bhatia acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 246,349 shares in the company, valued at $527,186.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeMD during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in LifeMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LifeMD by 85.6% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 36,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

Further Reading

