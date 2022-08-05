Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Announces Earnings Results

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 14.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Lifetime Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.19 EPS.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 26,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,016. The stock has a market cap of $200.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.