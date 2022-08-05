Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Announces Earnings Results

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 14.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Lifetime Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.19 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 26,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,016. The stock has a market cap of $200.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.73%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.
