Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LSPD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

LSPD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,328. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $130.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $146.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. Research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 948.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 280,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 253,589 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth about $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

