Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $45.00 at BTIG Research

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 107.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on LSPD. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LSPD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.68. 156,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,301. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.92. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $146.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. Analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.