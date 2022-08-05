Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,614 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 3.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 16.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 23.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,409. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04.

