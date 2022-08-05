Lincoln National Corp Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $40.01. 1,257,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,026,260. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $53.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

