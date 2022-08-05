Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 698,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,343,520. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

