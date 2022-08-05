Lincoln National Corp Has $34.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $34,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 547.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.96. 5,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,667. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

