Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 813,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after buying an additional 345,722 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $26,036,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 546.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 783,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,057,000 after purchasing an additional 662,065 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $19,412,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 597,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,252,000 after purchasing an additional 306,610 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,348. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38.

