Lincoln National Corp Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $189.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,640. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.08. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $166.09 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

