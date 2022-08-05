Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.3% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.17% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $112,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,214. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.26. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

