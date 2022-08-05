Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,363,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $310,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.41. 54,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,821. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.