Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $25,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Linde by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Linde by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Linde stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $301.24. 41,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,857. The stock has a market cap of $150.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.98 and its 200 day moving average is $304.36. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $265.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.86.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

