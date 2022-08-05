Lindenwold Advisors Acquires 1,378 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,269 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.52.

Comcast stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,792,066. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

