Lindenwold Advisors Buys 72 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,926 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of META stock traded down $3.74 on Friday, reaching $166.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,813,188. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $451.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,236 shares of company stock worth $8,958,728 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on META shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

