Lindenwold Advisors Grows Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 151.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 437.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 602.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,087. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.35 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

