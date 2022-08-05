Lindenwold Advisors Has $346,000 Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in SEI Investments were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,417,000. Bailey Value Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

SEIC stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,486. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.87.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

