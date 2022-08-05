Lindenwold Advisors Has $444,000 Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Medpace were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Medpace by 28.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 42.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 0.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 22,290 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at $796,012,628.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 22,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,012,628.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $165.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,578. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.57.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

