Lindenwold Advisors Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,269,000 after buying an additional 198,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,045,000 after purchasing an additional 309,298 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 907,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 714,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,124 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,114,000 after buying an additional 126,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.69.

NYSE:WSM traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.07. The company had a trading volume of 33,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,184. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.17.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $2,678,468 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

