Lindenwold Advisors Invests $584,000 in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $84,424,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $63,717,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $27,134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $22,098,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $17,437,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.05. 5,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,886. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $143.09.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $315.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.49 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

