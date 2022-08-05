Lindenwold Advisors Purchases 1,676 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lindenwold Advisors lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after buying an additional 485,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.05.

Insider Activity

EOG Resources Price Performance

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $7.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.17. 215,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,771,660. The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

