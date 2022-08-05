Lindenwold Advisors Purchases 183 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 144.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.43.

PayPal Price Performance

About PayPal

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.60. 464,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,810,824. The company has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.75.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

