Lindenwold Advisors Takes $527,000 Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Lindenwold Advisors owned 0.07% of Univest Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1,450.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Univest Financial stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.51. 1,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,028. The company has a market cap of $754.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.89. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 34.57%.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

