Linear (LINA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.37 Million

Linear (LINA) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Linear has a total market cap of $80.46 million and approximately $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Linear has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,652.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00128805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032520 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Linear is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

