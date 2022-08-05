Liquidia (LQDA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Liquidia to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Liquidia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LQDA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.37. 10,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,987. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LQDA. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta bought 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $74,987.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,079.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta acquired 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $74,987.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,950 shares in the company, valued at $112,079.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Lippe acquired 29,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $100,142.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 90,692 shares in the company, valued at $306,538.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 300,428 shares of company stock worth $1,395,383 in the last 90 days. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 674.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 35,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 26,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

