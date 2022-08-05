Lithium (LITH) Market Capitalization Tops $4.87 Million

Lithium (LITH) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 4th. Lithium has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and $219,020.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lithium has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Lithium coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004419 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.71 or 0.00639467 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015860 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00035749 BTC.
About Lithium
Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,690,594,357 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
