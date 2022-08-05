LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.55 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. LivaNova updated its FY22 guidance to $2.25-$2.45 EPS.

LivaNova Stock Down 2.6 %

LIVN traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.27. 359,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,175. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.50. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 63.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,263,000 after purchasing an additional 383,973 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 184.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 27.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

