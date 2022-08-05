LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives $101.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.50.
A number of research firms have recently commented on LIVN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
LivaNova Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $61.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional Trading of LivaNova
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 109.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 29.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivaNova (LIVN)
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.