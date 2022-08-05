LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives $101.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIVN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $61.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.55 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 109.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 29.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.