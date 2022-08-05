LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,070,702 shares of company stock worth $255,605,503 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.