LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,131,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 424,412 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of LKQ worth $51,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,040,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,099,000 after purchasing an additional 907,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in LKQ by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,332,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $740,302,000 after purchasing an additional 515,085 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,835,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,298,000 after purchasing an additional 907,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,150,000 after purchasing an additional 69,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,070,702 shares of company stock valued at $255,605,503. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms have commented on LKQ. Raymond James reduced their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners began coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.