Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) EVP Gregory M. Ulmer Sells 6,929 Shares

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $428.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $419.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.63. The company has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 615,798 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

