Loopring Reaches Market Cap of $582.47 Million (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001882 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Loopring has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $582.47 million and $84.32 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,263.39 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003633 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00131707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033627 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00065023 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,088,530 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.