Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Down 5.7%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) shares fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.81. 125,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,278,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIDE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. R. F. Lafferty lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Lordstown Motors Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $547.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jane Ritson-Parsons sold 36,193 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $58,270.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,563.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIDE. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Stories

