Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,258 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $35,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

EMR stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.62. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

