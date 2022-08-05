Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 49,378 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,378 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $44,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,631,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $10,882,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,354,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NXST. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.57.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $195.23 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $197.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 2,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $504,857.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,338.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 2,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $504,857.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,338.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $468,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

