Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $37,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $530.96 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $348.02 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $425.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.70.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 288,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,055,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,989. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

