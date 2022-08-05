Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 38,418 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,418 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $29,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 897.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.