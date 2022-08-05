Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,003,340 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,128,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,003,340 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of SLM worth $39,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,587,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,850 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,550,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 78,214.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,641 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3,288.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 801,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SLM by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,757,000 after purchasing an additional 391,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

SLM Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.