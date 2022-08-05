Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,347 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $30,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $231.91 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.35.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

